Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,607 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZFS. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CZFS stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.34. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Citizens Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.