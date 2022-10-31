Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 447 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

ESLT opened at $202.79 on Monday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $144.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day moving average is $210.85.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Stories

