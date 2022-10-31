Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

OMFL opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

