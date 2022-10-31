Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA USO opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

