Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $110,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 440,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $44.43 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

