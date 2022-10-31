Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

