Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $92.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $112.16.

