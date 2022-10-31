Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $100,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $40.33 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

