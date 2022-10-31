Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth $613,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 35.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.