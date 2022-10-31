Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 333,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 384.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

