Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $50.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

