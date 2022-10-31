Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $474.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.31. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

