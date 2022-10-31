Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $70,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

Cintas stock opened at $427.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.39 and its 200-day moving average is $397.60. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

