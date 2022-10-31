Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,900 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 912,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,567 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,451,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $498.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

