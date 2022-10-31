Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap Stock Up 5.4 %

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

