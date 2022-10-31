Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

