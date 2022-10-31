Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.