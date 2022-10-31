Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,927,000 after purchasing an additional 294,474 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TD opened at $64.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

