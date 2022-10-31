Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,332,000 after purchasing an additional 115,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

XEL opened at $65.37 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

