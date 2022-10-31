Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

