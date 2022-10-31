Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 296.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 212,689 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.24) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

Shares of ING stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

