Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 208.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 56,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

