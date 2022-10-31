Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

Amcor Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.75 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

