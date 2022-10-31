Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $72.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

