Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

