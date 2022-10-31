BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $110.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 188,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

