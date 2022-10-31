Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 856.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.9 %

BCC opened at $67.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

