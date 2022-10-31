BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 20.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOKF opened at $108.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on BOKF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

