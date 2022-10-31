BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $112.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.71.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

