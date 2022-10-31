BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $108.00 at Stephens

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.71.

BOK Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

