Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,027.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

