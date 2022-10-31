Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

