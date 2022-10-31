Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

