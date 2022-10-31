CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 77.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

