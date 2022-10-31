Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter’s Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.