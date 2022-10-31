Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carvana were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.