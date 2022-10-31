CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CEVA stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.89 million, a PE ratio of 690.67, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.08. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

