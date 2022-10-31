Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chegg were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

