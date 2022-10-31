Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.08.

NYSE CB opened at $214.50 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,682,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

