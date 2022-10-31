CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $444.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

