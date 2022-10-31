Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Clarivate by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Clarivate by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 12,806.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 828,188 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 358,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLVT opened at $10.42 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

