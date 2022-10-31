Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $21,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,535,000 after acquiring an additional 204,588 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $12,440,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

