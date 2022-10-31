Comerica Bank Acquires 1,947 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

