Comerica Bank Acquires 519 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sony Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 784,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.