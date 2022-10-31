Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareDx Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $61.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

