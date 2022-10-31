Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 229.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HSBC by 276.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.97%.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.07) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

