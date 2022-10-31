Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $27.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

