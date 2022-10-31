Comerica Bank Grows Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIDO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,230,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,687,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EIDO stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

