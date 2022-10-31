Comerica Bank Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

