Comerica Bank Has $1.94 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

